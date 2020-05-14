Online programs for Qadr Nights in UK

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Center of England has organized online programs on the occasion of Qadr nights and martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (AS). Speeches by Ayatollah Sobhani, Ayatollah A’rafi and Hojat-ol-Islam Ansarian are parts of the programs, which started on May 12. The programs also include recitation of the Quran by renowned reciters Ahmad Abolqassemi, Rahim Khaki and Hashem Roghani.

Dua Joshan Kabeer is recited by Ali Mosallayi, Mojtaba Moghaddas and Seyyed Jalal Ma’soumi in the programs. Javad Foroughi elaborates on Quranic points and Sorouri recites Dua Abu Hamza Thomali from the mausoleum of Imam Reza (AS). Elegies by Morteza Taheri and Mahdi Samawati on the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS) and supplications by Hojat-ol-Islam Seyyed Hashem Mousawi, head of the center, are the other parts of the programs.

Those willing to watch the programs online can refer to IslamicCenterEn on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The programs are broadcast from midnight till 2 a.m. local time via Hidayat TV, Ahlulbayt TV. Lailatul Qadr (The Night of Qadr) means the night of destiny, honor and dignity. It is this night in which the first Divine Revelation came to the heart of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).