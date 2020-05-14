What are the conditions for taking period delay pills in the Month of Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered questions about taking period delay pills in order to be able to fast in the Month of Ramadhan.

Question: Some ladies take medicines and period delay pills in order to be able to fast the whole Month of Ramadhah. Is this allowed? What is ruling on their fasting if these medicines cause discolouration of the nose?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: A) There is no problem if they are harmless. Of course if the woman takes period delay pill, and if sees blood, for the ruling of menstruation (Hayz), the condition of three days does not apply. B) If has regular period, and has seen blood after the end of the time of the period (even if it has the characteristics of menstruation), it is Istihazah (irregular bleeding); also if the blood does not have the characteristics and the woman is distressed about (not having regular period) or has multiple periods, and after completion of the number of the periods sees such a blood. Mostahazah (the woman who has seen Istihazah blood) must carry out her worshipping deeds.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA