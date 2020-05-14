What is the connection between the Night of Qadr and Imam Mahdi (AJ)?

SHAFAQNA – Ahmad ibn Mohammad narrated with documents from Hisham who said: I asked Imam Sadeq (AS): What is the meaning of this saying by Allah (SWT) who said: In that night any task/affair will be firmly separated, and that will be destined by God, as is mentioned in Ayah 4 of Surah Ad-Dukhan? Imam Sadeq (AS) replied: This is the Night of Qadr that Hajj pilgrimage is justified for pilgrims, as well as whatever is considered to be the obedience of God or sins, or death and life, and whatever God wishes for the days and nights are assigned/allocated and given to the owner of the earth. Harth ibn Moqairah Al-Basri asked: Who is the owner of the earth? Imam Sadeq (AS) replied: Your owner (your Imam-e-Zaman/Imam of your time (AS)) [1].

[1] Basa’eru-d-Darajaat fi Fadha’el Al-e-Mohammad (PBUH), Page 462.