Eid al-Fitr: Saudi Arabia to Start Istihlal on May 22

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Saudi Arabia  announced an official moon sighting of Shawwal on May 22 to determine  the date of Eid alFitr.

A Saudi astronomer, Mulhim bin Muhammad Hindi,  said Istihlal teams will start working to see the crescent moon of the month of Shawwal on the evening of next Friday.

He said in order to the crescent moon to determine the beginning of a lunar month, it should be born before the sunset and set after the sun sets.

The member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences further said that this year’s Ramadan is very likely to have 30 days, al-Khabar al-Gadid website reported.

Istihlal refers to efforts for sighting the new moon that determines the beginning of a new month on the lunar Hijri calendar.

While some Muslim scholars rely on astronomical calculations, in many Muslim countries, including Iran, moon-sighting committees are set up to confirm the start and end of lunar Hijri months, including Ramadan.

Eid al-Firt marks the end of Ramadan, a month in which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

