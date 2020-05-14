international condemnation over Recent Daesh attacks in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Press TV:The Afghan government, the Taliban militant group, UNAMA, Iran, European Union, US embassy, World Health Organization and NATO have condemned Daesh’s attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul and a funeral ceremony in eastern Nangarhar province.Observers say Afghanistan’s government has so far made various attempts to convince the militant group to at least approve a ceasefire , but all to no avail. Therefore, Kabul has changed its mind now by bringing troops back to offensive mood.

It was in February when all Afghan armed forces were switched to defensive mood as a show of good will to make ceasefire with the Taliban, but the militant group stepped up their attacks since they inked a peace deal with the US on February 29.

The escalation of violence across Afghanistan has sparked doubts regarding the fate of an expected intra-Afghan talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, however, Kabul still calls on Taliban leadership to stop killing Afghans under foreigner’s orders and help the government in its fight against the COVID 19 crisis.