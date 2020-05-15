How did the infallibles (AS) pray during the holy Month of Ramadhan and the Night of Qadr?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: In the last ten days of the Blessed Month of Ramadhan the Prophet of Allah (SWT) used to put away his bed and prepared himself for worshipping God, and always used to keep awake the members of his household on the night of the 23rd of Ramadhan, and used to sprinkle water on those who were sleep, so they were not deprived from the blessings of the Night of Qadr and stay awake until dawn. Even at rainy nights whilst the Medina Mosque had no roof, he did not miss worshipping God and staying awake till dawn, and with his behaviour encouraged others to do so [1].

The beloved daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) did exactly the same as her beloved father, and encouraged all the members of her household to stay awake (especially on the night of the 23rd of Ramadhan) and used to say: The one who is deprived of the blessings of that night (the Night of Qadr), will be deprived from all other blessings [2]. All other infallible Imams (AS) followed the same tradition of the Prophet (PBUH) and stayed awake through the Night of Qadr.

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 95, Page 10.

[2] As Above, Vol. 94, Page 10.