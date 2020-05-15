Which groups broke Imam Ali’s (AS) back?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: Only two persons (two groups) broke my back; the scholar who does not fear committing sins and the ignorant who (pretends) to worship. That scholar scares off the people from the religion; and this ignorant one by his ignorance (draws people to falsehood) [1].

[1] Qorarul Hekam wa Dorarul Kalam, Page 696.