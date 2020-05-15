https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/ali-1.jpg 145 237 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-15 11:05:212020-05-15 11:05:21Which groups broke Imam Ali’s (AS) back?
Which groups broke Imam Ali’s (AS) back?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: Only two persons (two groups) broke my back; the scholar who does not fear committing sins and the ignorant who (pretends) to worship. That scholar scares off the people from the religion; and this ignorant one by his ignorance (draws people to falsehood) [1].
[1] Qorarul Hekam wa Dorarul Kalam, Page 696.
