Date :Saturday, May 16th, 2020

Photos: Ceremony of Laylat al-Qadr under lockdown

SHAFAQNA- Ceremony of Laylat al-Qadr 2020 under lockdown in the holy cities of Mashhad and Qom, Iran.

