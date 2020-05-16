Date :Saturday, May 16th, 2020 | Time : 01:09 |ID: 146068 | Print

Photos: Imam Khomeini visiting the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Followings are the photos of Imam Khomeini’s pilgrimage from the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in Najaf, Iraq.

