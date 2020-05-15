Coronavirus outbreak worsens food security for most Gazans+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: In Gaza Strip, food insecurity among the population of around two million continues to rise. The Israeli siege and multiple wars have taken their toll on the tiny coastal enclave since 2007.

Now people here must deal with the economic repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of people have lost their source of income while many more are working less hours and can hardly afford to provide for their families.

According to United Nations figures, some 80 percent of Gazans have been relying on humanitarian assistance to survive. As their income continues to dwindle amid the Coronavirus pandemic many Gazans have poor or borderline diet which entails a reduced consumption of vegetables, fruits, and animal products.

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected all sectors in the blockaded enclave. Many businesses in the Gaza Strip had to cut their workforce to the minimum in order to survive the current economic crisis.

With no end in sight for the Coronavirus pandemic, most Gazans currently have limited access to adequate and nutritious food. Food insecurity is one of the many problems that Palestinians in Gaza are facing because of the Israeli siege of the impoverished enclave. The conditions have even got worse following the Coronavirus pandemic.