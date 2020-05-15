https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/3449994_DSC_6521.jpg 668 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-16 00:20:032020-05-16 00:20:03Photos: Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Laylat al-Qadr night observed in Tehran
Photos: Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Laylat al-Qadr night observed in Tehran
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News: The people of capital Tehran performed the rituals of the Night of Decree (Laylat al-Qadr) at Mahdieh mosque on Tuesday night while observing the health protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Quran, the Night of Decree is better than a thousand months put together. Some people retreat into prayers during this night.
