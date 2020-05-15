Date :Saturday, May 16th, 2020 | Time : 00:20 |ID: 146156 | Print

Photos: Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Laylat al-Qadr night observed in Tehran

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News: The people of capital Tehran performed the rituals of the Night of Decree (Laylat al-Qadr) at Mahdieh mosque on Tuesday night while observing the health protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Quran, the Night of Decree is better than a thousand months put together. Some people retreat into prayers during this night.

