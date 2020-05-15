Date :Saturday, May 16th, 2020 | Time : 00:47 |ID: 146209 | Print

Video: IZH programs on day 20 of Ramadan 2020

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The online programs of Islamic Centre of Hamburg (Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg) on day 20 of the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 – 14 May 2020.

These proprams are in German, Persian and Arabic languages.

You might also like
Video: ICEL programs on day 2 of Ramadan 2020
Video: ICEL programs on day 7 of Ramadan 2020
Due to Coronavirus outbreak, French Muslims requested not to go to Mosques during Ramadan
Video: IZH programs on day 21 of Ramadan 2020
Ramadan 2020: Quranic Competition Underway In Sweden
Photos: Quran Reading in Arak City of Iran in the Holy Month of Ramadan
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *