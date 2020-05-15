Date :Saturday, May 16th, 2020 | Time : 00:45 |ID: 146211 | Print

Video: IZH programs on day 21 of Ramadan 2020

SHAFAQNA- The online programs of Islamic Centre of Hamburg (Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg) on day 21 of the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 – 15 May 2020.

These proprams are in German, Persian and Arabic languages.

 

