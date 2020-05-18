Muslim staff appeal for prayer room at UK hospital

SHAFAQNA- Muslim doctors and nurses at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in UK, who have been at the forefront of caring for patients with Covid-19, appealed for prayer room at the hospital.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise funds for a new Muslim prayer room at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The King’s Lynn hospital has a well-used Sacred Space, built in 2009, which welcomes all faiths.

Some people use it to pray, some to wait while a loved one has an operation, others just to sit quietly for a few minutes.

But the Coronavirus emergency has shown the need for an additional prayer room.

Muslim doctors and nurses have grown in number in recent years, and are finding that the sacred space no longer serves their needs, according to edp24.

Stella Green, lead chaplain at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, said the facility would make a big difference to its Muslim doctors and nurses.

But Rev Stella Green said it was becoming crowded, partly due to a growing numbers of Muslim staff, many on the frontline caring for COVID-19 patients.

As well as providing more space, the purpose-built room would have the washing facilities needed by Muslim men and women.

Mr Mohammed Mehr, the consultant leading the Muslim fundraising effort, said: “The Muslim staff at the hospital are committed to providing the very best care for the people of West Norfolk.

“Of course, we have many difficult things to deal with and we are at least as vulnerable to infection as other staff members at the moment. Having a quiet place to come to pray really helps us to get through our day”, Your Local Paper reported.