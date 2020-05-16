https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ayat-Safi.jpg 130 218 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-16 10:56:502020-05-16 10:56:50What is the ruling on ejaculation in sleep after Fajr Adhan in the Month of Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
What is the ruling on ejaculation in sleep after Fajr Adhan in the Month of Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered questions about ejaculation in sleep after Fajr Adhan (dawn’s call to prayer) in the Month of Ramadhan.
Question: If someone becomes unclean due to ejaculation in his sleep after Fajr Adhan; is his fasting invalidated or not? And if it is not invalidated; can he perform Qosl after noon Adhan or Maqrib Adhan or not?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: His fasting is not invalidated, but it is Wajib to perform Qosl for noon Salaat.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
