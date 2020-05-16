Date :Saturday, May 16th, 2020 | Time : 10:56 |ID: 146255 | Print

What is the ruling on ejaculation in sleep after Fajr Adhan in the Month of Ramadhan? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered questions about ejaculation in sleep after Fajr Adhan (dawn’s call to prayer) in the Month of Ramadhan.

Question: If someone becomes unclean due to ejaculation in his sleep after Fajr Adhan; is his fasting invalidated or not? And if it is not invalidated; can he perform Qosl after noon Adhan or Maqrib Adhan or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: His fasting is not invalidated, but it is Wajib to perform Qosl for noon Salaat.

