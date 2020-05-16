What is true fasting according to Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the beloved daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) who said: A fasting person who does not protect his/her own tongue, ears, eyes and other body parts from sins, as well as bad and inappropriate actions; what does such a person want to do with fasting and what is the benefit of such fasting [1]?

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 93, Page 295.