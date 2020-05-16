https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Fatima-Zahra-AS.jpg 168 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-16 11:01:512020-05-16 11:01:51What is true fasting according to Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?
What is true fasting according to Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the beloved daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) who said: A fasting person who does not protect his/her own tongue, ears, eyes and other body parts from sins, as well as bad and inappropriate actions; what does such a person want to do with fasting and what is the benefit of such fasting [1]?
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 93, Page 295.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!