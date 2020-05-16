Date :Saturday, May 16th, 2020 | Time : 23:27 |ID: 146343 | Print

Photos: Servants of Imam Ali (A.S) mourned on his martyrdom anniversary

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The servants of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) mourned on the martyrdom anniversary of the first Shia Imam.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Succession to the Prophet
Imam Ali (A.S.) - The First Believer of Islam
Ghadir, the Greatest Eid of All Religions
Imam Ali (A.S.) and the Holy Quran
A mot from Nahj Al-Balagha: Imam Ali's shocking orders to the Governors
The position and responsibilities of the Prophet’s successor
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *