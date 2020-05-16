Date :Saturday, May 16th, 2020 | Time : 23:25 |ID: 146362 | Print

Photos: Laylat al-Qadr at Alavi Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- Laylat al-Qadr Night and mourning ceremony of Imam Ali’s (A.S) martyrdom at Astan Quds Alavi in Najaf Ashraf, Iraq.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

