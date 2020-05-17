COVID ‘harassment’ against Muslims in India unfortunate

A religious freedom speaker has said that they witnessed unfortunate reports of COVID-19 related “rhetoric and harassment” against the Muslim community in India.

Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Sam Brownback, said this while briefing reporters during a conference call on the impact of COVID-19 on religious minorities throughout the world.

Sam Brownback said there have also been instances of Muslims being attacked for allegedly spreading the coronavirus,” Brownback said during a conference call.