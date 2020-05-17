Date :Sunday, May 17th, 2020 | Time : 03:27 |ID: 146467 | Print

COVID ‘harassment’ against Muslims in India unfortunate

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA-

Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Sam Brownback, said this while briefing reporters during a conference call on the impact of COVID-19 on religious minorities throughout the world.

A religious freedom speaker has said that they witnessed unfortunate reports of COVID-19 related “rhetoric and harassment” against the Muslim community in India.

Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Sam Brownback, said this while briefing reporters during a conference call on the impact of COVID-19 on religious minorities throughout the world.

Sam Brownback said there have also been instances of Muslims being attacked for allegedly spreading the coronavirus,” Brownback said during a conference call.

You might also like
Muslim Day Parade's goal was Kashmir & Muslim Unity
Nigeria school suspends Muslim student for wearing hijab
Sonny Bill Williams, a Muslim athletic, has spoken of the challenges that fasting during Ramadan presents for…
Texas Republicans want to remove Muslim from Vice Chair Post of Local GOP
BBC May Broadcast Muslim Call to Prayer
Despite long dispute in Kashmir, people rejoice as spring approaches+ Video
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *