Bedford Muslims Keep Ramadan Spirit Alive with Virtual Iftar

After long hours of fasting during the day, Ramadan iftar usually brings people together to share a meal and build bridges.

Yet as coronavirus forced a shutdown of mosque and social distancing, the Muslim community in Bedford is using online iftars to keep Ramadan spirit alive and bring people together.

“There’s no doubt that this year will be a bit of a different Ramadan for everyone,” said Aysha Magre, from Al-Mizan Islamic school, Bedford Independent reported.

“We all want to do our bit to adhere to the government’s guidelines around social distancing and keeping shopping trips to a minimum, after all, these restrictions are helping to keep our communities and keyworkers safe. But there’s no reason we can’t find ways to celebrate together.

“We would like to invite everyone to join us in marking this important time in the Muslim calendar by coming online to enjoy the breaking of the fast.”

Sharing food with friends and neighbors

The community Iftar marking the breaking of the daily fast of Ramadan will take place from 6-9 pm on Saturday, May 16 via the Queen’s Park Community Orchard Facebook page (@QPCOBedford).

Those of any faith or none can take part in the special event organized due to lockdown measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Joe Mankowitz, a member of the Bedford Jewish community who has helped to organise the event, said, “This event is about people coming together to share a meal and celebrate as a community.

“It may sound like a small, simple gesture but after weeks of social distancing the need to reach out and connect with both old friends and new is greater than ever.”

Queen’s Park Community Orchard launched the first Community Iftar in Bedford four years ago. Partners include Rosebuds, Friends of Refugees, Islam Bedford, Bedford Borough strategic partnership, Jamia Masjid Hanfia Ghousia Mosque and Jamia.