In Blackburn, it is common to find non-Muslims fasting with their fellow Muslims during Ramadan to show support and solidarity.

This Ramadan, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, Blackburn community charity One Voice invited non-Muslims to fast for one day, for an annual challenge, themed “I’m not a Muslim but I will fast for one day”.

The challenge has attracted nearly 1000 people since it started six years ago.

These Non-Muslims Observe Ramadan Fasting with Fellow Muslims

“My reason for choosing to fast for one day is because it really makes me appreciate what we take for granted,” Sarah Johns of BwD Healthy Living told Lancashire Telegraph.

“Delivering food parcels every day since the start of the pandemic has really brought home how people are struggling to access healthy nutritious food not only worldwide but also in our borough.

“I also feel that fasting alongside my Muslim colleagues is important, particularly at a time when they would otherwise be spending time with family and friends.”







Abrar Hussain, Chairman of One Voice said: “Ramadan is the time of year when the Muslim community take time to reflect on their lives and their spirituality.