Date :Sunday, May 17th, 2020 | Time : 10:44 |ID: 146499 | Print

Q&A: Missing Daily Prayers In Ramadan + Video

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Is my fast valid if I miss one or more of my daily prayers?

Sayyid M. B. kashmiri ( Representative of the Jurist) answers:

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *