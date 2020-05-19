https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/D29E7787-6A71-4BD3-BD84-C5D211FA0555.jpeg 654 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-19 12:49:332020-05-19 12:49:33Q&A: Breaking the fast before travel +Video
Q&A: Breaking the fast before travel +Video
SHAFAQNA- If a person knows that they will travel from their place of residence before the zenith, are they permitted to break their fast before they travel?
Sayyid M. B. kashmiri ( Representative of the Jurist) answers:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!