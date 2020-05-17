https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/imam-sadeq-AS.jpg 225 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-17 10:49:522020-05-17 10:49:52What happens in the Night of Qadr? Imam Sadeq’s (AS) answer
What happens in the Night of Qadr? Imam Sadeq’s (AS) answer
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: When the Night of Qadr arrives, the angels, spirit (Divine Spirit), and Divine Recorders descend to the world’s sky. They will record whatever the Divine Destiny is for that year, and then they will transpose any case by God’s Will, or increase or decrease it. And they will eliminate whatever Allah (SWT) commands. And then the Almighty will make happen whatever is God’s Will [1].
