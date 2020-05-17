Al-Quds not for sale: Iran’s ambassador

Addressing a ceremony marking 72nd anniversary of Nakba Day and coordination for holding World Quds Day, he said that the purpose of holding the World Day of Quds is to draw Muslims’ attention and direct them toward forging a connection with their first Qibla, and to keep the first Qibla of Muslims away from international auctions so that it will not to be a snack for the Zionists and their supporters.

From the beginning, the Islamic Republic of Iran was targeted and economically besieged for its support for legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the High Committee for the Public Support of Intifada and Resistance against the Zionists Mohammad Mostafa Mirou stressed the need to work for the liberation of all Palestinian lands from Zionist occupation, calling for a united movement to counter American-Zionist plans in the region and to work to keep Quds Day and the Palestinian cause alive.

He also stressed the need to continue the struggle for liberating the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and the rest of the occupied Arab regions.