Afghanistan’s Ghani, Abdullah sign power-sharing deal

As accorded, Abdullah will lead the High Council of National Reconciliation with executive authority and his team will have a 50 percent share in the cabinet.

The political tension between the two emerged as a consequence of the disputed presidential election of last year, the result of which was announced in February.

As a result, the two leaders, Ghani and Abdullah, held inauguration ceremonies on the same day in their adjacent respective palaces.

Ghani was declared president by the Independent Election Commission after earning a slightly higher percentage than his rival Abdullah.

As reported on Monday, the signing ceremony of the deal was attended by the former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, Former Vice President of Afghanistan Yunus Qanuni, and Former Afghan mujahideen commander Abdul Rasul Sayyaf.