Astan of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine helping needy amid Pandemic

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Astan of the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Iraq has been helping the needy families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Astan’s Moukebs Section prepares food parcels and other data-x-items and distributes them among needy households in several provinces of Iraq, Riyadh Numa al-Salaman, head of the section said, al-Kafeel website reported.

He added that the move is part of a campaign to help those need that began two months ago and continues during the holy month of Ramadan.

Moukebs are resting places with special facilities and services for pilgrims set up on roads during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

They also provide services such as distributing free meals in other times of year.

As the coronavirus spread throughout the world, the Iraqi government announced a nationwide lockdown in March.

This has put pressure on businesses and people and many families are in need of help.

The coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, in December has since infected more than 4.7 million people in almost every country around the world and killed over 313,000.

Iraq has recorded 3,260 positive cases and 121 deaths from the disease so far.