NAM Condemns Israel’s Annexation Plans

“NAM affirms the inviolability of the prohibition on the acquisition of territory by force, and demand an immediate and complete cessation of all illegal policies and measures, aimed at altering the demography, character, identity and legal status of the occupied territory,” it added. “NAM calls on the international community to enact serious measures of accountability in light of Israel’s continued non-compliance.”

“This should include the halting of business with the illegal Israeli settlements and the banning of entry to markets of settlement products, among other measures of accountability, in line with international norms and rules, including relevant UN resolutions and the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.” NAM reiterates its call on the Security Council to uphold its duties, implement its resolutions vis-à-vis the Question of Palestine, and act urgently to address Israel’s annexation plans, which threaten regional and international peace and security.

Earlier on May 14, Iran’s foreign ministry in a statement announced full solidarity with the aspirations of the Palestinians and paid homage to the martyrs of the path of freedom and the first Qibla of Muslims. Rejecting compromise plans such as the Century deal, the Iranian foreign ministry called on the international organizations, particularly the United Nations to put an end to the occupation of Palestine and Holy Qods.