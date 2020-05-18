Is it possible to do Iftar according to Ahle-Sunnah’s timetable? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-18 10:33:542020-05-18 10:33:54Is it possible to do Iftar according to Ahle-Sunnah’s timetable? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about doing Iftar according to Ahle-Sunnah timetable.
Question: Is it possible to do Iftar according to Ahle-Sunnah’s timetable and with them?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: If there is no issue to be avoided, wait until your own time for Iftar.
