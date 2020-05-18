Date :Monday, May 18th, 2020 | Time : 10:33 |ID: 146607 | Print

Is it possible to do Iftar according to Ahle-Sunnah’s timetable? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about doing Iftar according to Ahle-Sunnah timetable.

Question: Is it possible to do Iftar according to Ahle-Sunnah’s timetable and with them?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: If there is no issue to be avoided, wait until your own time for Iftar.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

