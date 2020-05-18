What is the connection between the Night of Qadr and Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?

SHAFAQNA – Regarding Surah Al-Qadr and the words “Laylah” and “Qadr”; Imam Sadeq (AS) explained: The word “Laylah” is referred to Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA), and “Qadr” refers to Allah (SWT). Therefore, whoever understands Fatimah Zahra (SA) in a way that is proper and appropriate, certainly has understood the Night of Qadr [1]. Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli wrote: When I was studying about “Laylatul Qadr”, I was gathering narrations and was really tired. I could not understand the subject properly, searched all the narrations, collected and classified them.

Eventually I went to see my teacher the late Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Taqi Amoli and told him: Sir, I have not found Layatul Qadr narration and it is not clear for me. He told me: See the narration from Imam Sadeq (AS) in which Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) is mentioned as “Laylatul Qadr”. How strange that we have gathered all these narrations but have not seen this one that says Lady Fatimah (SA) is “Laylatul Qadr”. It was about two years that I was collecting narrations but I had not seen this narration from Imam Sadeq (AS). After a few minutes of silence I asked permission and came out, I was happy and at first thought to myself: Yes Lady Fatimah (SA) must be “Laylatul Qadr” because Imam Ali (AS) is the speaking Quran.

Eleven speaking Quran (eleven Imams (AS) after Imam Ali (AS)) have come from this “Laylatul Qadr”. This conclusion was first taken, but I went and found the Hadith (narration) which fortunately is in Tafseer Kufi which says: The one who has the power of truly understanding and knowing about Fatimah Zahra (SA); indeed, has understood “Laylatul Qadr” [2]. Yes, the complete human being is the speaking Quran, and Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) is the mother of eleven infallible Imams (AS) who are speaking Quran and for this reason, Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) must be “Laylatul Qadr” [3].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 43, Page 65.

[2] Jor’ehaye Jan Bakhsh, Ayatollah Hassan Zadeh, Page 360.

[3] Faza’el va sireyeh Chahardah Ma’asoom dar Athaare Ostaad Hassan Zadeh Amoli, Page 128.