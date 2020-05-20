Al-Khalifa’s discriminatory treatment during Ramadan+ Video

SHAFAQNA- The Al Khalifa’s regime in Bahrain is preventing the broadcast of the call to prayer from Shia Mosques in Bahrain under the pretext of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.

While mass iftar ceremonies in Bahrain are not banned, and the Interior Ministry even coordinates the ceremonies, the Bahraini regime and its affiliated security organizations have launched a war against the rituals of a religious tribe, this time under the pretext of Corona. Any Shia Mosque in Bahrain which broadcasts the Quran or prays will be summoned to prison and have to pay fine.

Bahraini worshipers refused to attend mosques even on the Night of Qadr on the basis of their religious obligation and national commitment, but the ruling regime does not even tolerate the broadcasting of the recitation of the Quran and prayers from the Mosque’s loudspeakers. In response to the ruling regime’s bilateral standards, Bahraini activists raised the question that how there is no risk of a Coronavirus outbreak at gatherings for Iftar ceremonies, but is the disease transmitted through loudspeakers? Undoubtedly, this action is motivated by tribes. The Al Khalifa’s regime seeks to destroy any symbol of religion that it is dissatisfied with and wants to silence the voice of religion in Mosques and Hussainiyahs.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

