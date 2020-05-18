https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/IRAN-3.jpg 853 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-18 21:29:162020-05-18 21:29:16Quds Day to reflect Israeli occupation, aggression & atrocity crimes
Quds Day to reflect Israeli occupation, aggression & atrocity crimes
SHAFAQNA-IRNA:Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that al-Quds Day will reflect the Israeli occupation, aggression & atrocity crimes.
He went on to say that as long as there is an occupation, aggression, cruelty and crimes against humanity, the international Quds Day will be held and Iran will be flag-bearer to this end.
Owing to the important movements which have been taken place around the world, we will have the most prominent Day ahead; he said adding, the Supreme Leader will also make speech on the occasion.
