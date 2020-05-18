Iran’s Leader to deliver speech on Intl. Quds Day

Nosratollah Lotfi, the deputy chief of the Islamic Development Coordinating Council, said Sunday that the Leader will deliver a live televised speech on Friday at 12:00 local time (GMT+3:30) on this auspicious occasion.

The official referred to the changes of the plans for nationwide rallies on this year’s Quds Day due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying that the organizers of the events will also take advantage of the media to hold this year’s ceremonies.

The rallies in capital Tehran will be held by marching cars under the watch of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.