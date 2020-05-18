Date :Monday, May 18th, 2020 | Time : 23:04 |ID: 146729 | Print

China’s new ambassador to Israel found dead

SHAFAQNA- Tehran Times: According to Israeli media sources, the Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his Hertzliya home on Sunday morning.

A Foreign Affairs Ministry official later confirmed the report.

Police are currently in his home and investigating.

The 57-year-old China’s new ambassador to Israel handed over his credentials to the Israeli president in early March.

