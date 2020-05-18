https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/3454539.jpg 337 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-18 23:04:112020-05-18 23:04:11China's new ambassador to Israel found dead
China’s new ambassador to Israel found dead
SHAFAQNA- Tehran Times: According to Israeli media sources, the Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his Hertzliya home on Sunday morning.
A Foreign Affairs Ministry official later confirmed the report.
Police are currently in his home and investigating.
The 57-year-old China’s new ambassador to Israel handed over his credentials to the Israeli president in early March.
