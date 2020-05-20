Ayatollah Khamenei has always emphasized the importance of observing Quds Day+ Video

Date :Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 | Time : 04:22 |ID: 146737 | Print

Ayatollah Khamenei has always emphasized the importance of observing Quds Day

SHAFAQNA- Pars Today: Like many other people around the world, Iranians are preparing to mark International Quds Day.

The occasion is an opportunity to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people. Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has always emphasized the importance of observing the day. The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan was designated as Quds Day by the Father of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini (God bless his soul).

