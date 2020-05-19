Recommendation by Iran’s Leader for the last days of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- In the last days of the month of Ramadan, by Allah’s favor, if the fertile land of your hearts and your pure lives has been influenced by the gentle rain of divine mercy and blessings in this month, this will bear its fruits in the future. Of course, the season of spiritual growth will never come to an end for youth.

We are in the last few days of the month of Ramadan, and hopefully the spiritual atmosphere in the country is that of worship, humility and sincerity. In the duas recited in the last days and nights of the month of Ramadan, we say, “O God, the days of the month of Ramadan have passed, and we do not know how much we have been able to benefit from Your blessings in the days and nights that have passed.” We also say, “O God, if we have not been able to make You satisfied, we beg You to bestow Your satisfaction on us at this moment.”

It is important and necessary for everybody to engage in self-purification. Self-purification can affect everybody’s life, but I believe it is more important and useful for university professors and scholars. First of all, because you are professors, your behavior can affect the development of your young students’ personality more than your words. This is often the case. If your words lead them in a certain direction and your behavior leads them in a different direction, it is your behavior that will finally affect your audience and your young students. This is one aspect of the importance of self-purification. If our professors have a purified soul, this will enlighten the atmosphere of the classroom, the lesson, and the hearts of the students. We need this. Apart from this, you are scholars – if knowledge is accompanied by spirituality, it will move in the right direction.

September 5, 2010

My dear ones, the month of Ramadan – the season of spirituality and the spring of spiritual blessings and purity – is over. We are spending the last days of the month of Ramadan. By Allah’s favor, if the fertile land of your hearts and your pure lives has been influenced by the gentle rain of divine mercy and blessings in this month, this will bear its fruits in the future. Of course, the season of spiritual growth will never come to an end for youth. Although the month of Ramadan has certain characteristics and qualities for this purpose, spiritual growth is always possible for youth. Young people frequently ask for my advice – through letters and means of mass communication – about spirituality, spiritual transcendence and other such issues. Well, there are some people who make a market place from advice and recommendation. Not all of these people are trustworthy. For some of them, this is a business. So, they cannot be trusted. What I have heard from great personalities and what I would like to say to you in this regard is only one word. The most important task for achieving spiritual and psychological transcendence is avoiding sins. This is the most important task in this regard. You should try to avoid sins. Sins are of various kinds. There are sins related to the tongue, the eyes and the hands. So, there are various sins.

You should identify them and take care of yourselves. Piety means this. It means taking care of oneself. When you are moving on a dangerous road, you are very careful. This is piety. Therefore, you should take care of yourselves and avoid sins. This is the most important way for achieving spiritual transcendence. Of course, what follows avoiding sins is carrying out religious obligations without any interval. The most important obligation is saying daily prayers. You should say daily prayers on time and with attention. Paying attention means that when you are saying daily prayers, you should know Whom you are speaking to and Whom you are addressing. You should pay attention to this. Sometimes, one’s attention begins to wander. This is alright. As soon as you manage to re-capture your attention, you should revive the feeling of speaking to Someone in yourselves. This is paying attention. You should observe saying prayers on time and with attention.

And if you can, you should participate in public prayers. You should know that you will achieve spiritual transcendence and you will become an angel. You will even achieve a higher rank than angels if you do so. You are young. Your hearts and souls are pure. You have no or little contamination in you. When someone reaches our age, their problems will increase. Therefore, if you act on this advice, you will not need any other piece of advice. It is not at all necessary to engage in special dhikrs. Of course, it is very good to do so. You should establish a close relationship with the Holy Quran. You should read the Holy Quran every day even if you can only read a few ayahs. These are very good tasks. You should attach significance to religious obligations.

Source: Khamenei.ir