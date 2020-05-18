Speedy modern embroidery machines meet the needs of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The embroidery machines that are being worked on are modern and highly efficient, and have constituted a qualitative addition to the unit’s work that was previously produced by smaller machines, which required additional effort and time, but these modern machines, with their production lines, are characterized by the speed of implementation with highly technical embroidery outputs that are extraordinary, and that meets all the needs of the Holy Shrine of these works, and made us up to date in this development in this domain, the Embroidery Unit, which is part of the Sewing Division units of the Gifts and Vows Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, announced.

This was shown by the unit’s head; Mr Mounir Karar Muhammad, to the al-Kafeel network, and added: “The al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine relied in its work on everything developed on the level of modern technology, in order to keep abreast of developments in the world as well as to carry out various actions according to good specifications, including (the embroidery unit), which works to supplement the holy shrine with all banners and embroidered pieces and some things related to this aspect.”

He explained that: “As a result of the expansion of the work area of ​​our unit’s staffs, as it was initially based on rudimentary methods that do not meet ambition, we resorted to using the modern and advanced machine that has many advantages, the most important of which is the speed of implementation and the accuracy of the work with its technical details, whether it is a line, an inscription, or a framework, and the fact that part of it is related to a program on the computer, it can be controlled, as well as the embroidery pattern, the type of desired stitches and the appropriate settings, and it is also characterized by the fact that it works on various fabric materials and in multiple colors.”