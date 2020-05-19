Installation of disinfection tunnel at entrances of Masjid Al-Haram+ Video

SHAFAQNA- The Masjid Al-Haram has been closed to pilgrims since the outbreak of Corona, and now, after the closure of the House of God (Kaaba) for several months, a disinfection and health control tunnel will be installed at the entrances to the Masjid Al-Haram, according to the Saudi decision. The Masjid Al-Haram Mosque was closed on April after the outbreak of corona in the world, first on the Umrah pilgrims of other countries and with the spread of this virus, it was closed on all pilgrims.

Simultaneously with the holy Month of Ramadan, at the request of the staff of the House of God, the Taraweeh prayer was offered with restrictions. Of course, the doors of the Masjid Al-Haram are still closed to pilgrims and even to the people of the city of Mecca, and only the staff of the Masjid Al-Haram can visit this holy place. In recent days, the Saudis have held several meetings to reopen the doors of the Masjid Al-Haram and according to the officials of the two holy shrines, it was decided to install disinfection and health control tunnels at the entrances of the Masjid Al-Haram, so that if the doors of the House of God are opened to the pilgrims, they will prevent the entry of suspected people and disinfect people.

Also, in recent days, the Masjid Al-Haram has been disinfected daily with Ozone, so that there is no problem for pilgrims if the doors of the shrine are reopened. With this move by the Saudis, it seems that the executive plans to reopen the Masjid Al-Haram on the pilgrims and even to establish the Hajj rituals have begun this year. Following, you can see a video of the installation of disinfection doors and health control at the entrances of Masjid Al-Haram;

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.