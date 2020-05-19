https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/542B2C9E-2241-4514-B126-23E695F04AD4.jpeg 627 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-19 12:44:362020-05-19 12:44:36Video: Dua Day 25 of Ramadan
Video: Dua Day 25 of Ramadan
SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 25 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم
اللهمّ اجْعَلْنی فیهِ محبّاً لأوْلیائِکَ ومُعادیاً لأعْدائِکَ مُسْتَنّاً بِسُنّهِ خاتَمِ انْبیائِکَ یا عاصِمَ قُلوبِ النّبییّن.
