Video: Dua Day 25 of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Dua Day 25 of Ramadan recited by Noureddine Alkathemy.

 

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

اللهمّ اجْعَلْنی فیهِ محبّاً لأوْلیائِکَ ومُعادیاً لأعْدائِکَ مُسْتَنّاً بِسُنّهِ خاتَمِ انْبیائِکَ یا عاصِمَ قُلوبِ النّبییّن.

