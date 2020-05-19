What is the biggest fear and hope in the holy Month of Ramadhan?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/ramadhan-1.jpg 246 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-19 11:05:402020-05-19 11:06:25What is the biggest fear and hope in the holy Month of Ramadhan?
SHAFAQNA – I fear that in the blessed Month of Ramadhan which is for the purification of the soul, and everyone has been invited to the Divine Feast; we do something that the Host’s (God) attention and favour is taken away from us [1]. The blessed Month of Ramadhan is like watch that is wound up and works automatically for a period; the Month of Ramadhan must be the same and protect people until the next Ramadhan; and that is why we must enter this (Divine) Feast, and I hope that we have entered it [2].
