May 22: Global online event for Al-Quds Day 2020

SHAFAQNA- This year’s International Quds Day will be held online as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic.

To mark the occasion this year, the Justice for Palestine Committee will be streaming messages from a wide array of community leaders, activists and public figures. The online event will also include presentations reminding people of the Palestinians’ plight,” the IHRC said on its website.

Hereunder are the key speakers which will address people on International Quds Day which marks the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan: Dr. Zahra Mostafavi, daughter of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini [RA], Mr. Masoud Shajareh, UK Islamic Human Rights Commission, Sayyid Hashim Al-Haidari , Dr. Ramzy Baroud, as well as other international personalities and figures.

Those interested can join the event on YouTube and Facebook for #AlQudsDay2020 on Friday 22 May 2020 at 17:00 London time (New York: 12:00, Detroit: 12:00, Toronto: 12:00, Los Angeles : 09:00, Paris : 18:00, Copenhagen 18:00, Berlin:18:00, CapeTown:18:00, Quds: 19:00, Baghdad:20:00, Tehran:20:30, Karachi: 21:00, Mumbai: 21:30, Kualalumpur: 00:00, Sydney: 02:00).

Over 100 international organizations united for Palestine.