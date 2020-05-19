Date :Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 | Time : 23:17 |ID: 146907 | Print

Video: IZH programs on day 25 of Ramadan 2020

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The online programs of Islamic Centre of Hamburg (Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg) on day 25 of the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 – 19 May 2020.

These proprams are in German, Persian and Arabic languages.

You might also like
Islamic Center of Johannesburg gives Islamic philosophy lessons during Ramadan
en.shafaqna-Global campaign to Fly The Flag in solidarity with Palestine for Quds Day 2020 +Photos Global campaign to Fly the Flag in solidarity with Palestine for Quds Day 2020 + Photos
Muslim NGOs unite to distribute Iftar meals in New York during Ramadan
German Mosque delivers free Ramadan meals to needy non-Muslims
Video: IZH programs on day 17 of Ramadan 2020
Syria: Iftar in ruins for Idlib family
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *