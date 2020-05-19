Beirut’s Iranian Cultural Center to hold a webinar featuring poems on Quds

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: A webinar featuring poems on the holy city of Quds (Jerusalem) is going to be held by Iranian Cultural Center in Beirut, Lebanon.

It will be held on Wednesday on the occasion of the International Quds Day in cooperation with the Lebanese Thought Society.

“Most Beautiful Poem on Quds, the City of Cities and First Qibla” is the title of the event.

Imad Muhammad Abu Numa from the Gaza Strip, Mostafa Qafeli from Iran, Mina al-Bazawi from Tunisia, Sadiq Slimiya from Algeria, Muhamamd Salih Sarkhu from Kuwait, Muhammad Ali al-Zuhairi from Iraq, and Ihad and Tarad Himada from Lebanon are poets who will take part in the webinar.

Those interested can watch the event online via Zoom (here) at 3 PM Beirut Time on Wednesday.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been held worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

This year, the International Quds Day falls on Friday, May 22.