Date :Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 | Time : 06:36 |ID: 146946 | Print

Al-Aqsa Mosque to Reopen after Eid Al-Fitr

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Al-Aqsa mosque in the holy city of Quds (Jerusalem) will reopen to worshippers after the Eid al-Fitr holiday after having been closed fortwo months due to the coronavirus.

“The council decided to lift the suspension on worshippers entering the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque after the Eid al-Fitr holiday,” a statement from the Waqf organization said, referring to the holiday expected to begin this weekend.

The statement added that the exact terms of the reopening of Islam’s third holiest site would be announced later, AFP reported.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

 

You might also like
Top Muslim Cleric in Jerusalem: "Al-Aqsa Has Been Islamic ‘Since the Creation of the World"
Due to COVID-19 concerns, 15-minutes dedicated to Friday sermon, prayer in Saudi Mosques
Coronavirus: Mosque in France allocates its halls for infected patients
Online campaign reaches 100,000 signatures to lift US sanctions against Iran
Online Quran memorization course to be held in UAE
Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Efforts made by medical staff to care for Corona patients are as important as…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *