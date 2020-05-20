Al-Aqsa Mosque to Reopen after Eid Al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Al-Aqsa mosque in the holy city of Quds (Jerusalem) will reopen to worshippers after the Eid al-Fitr holiday after having been closed fortwo months due to the coronavirus.

“The council decided to lift the suspension on worshippers entering the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque after the Eid al-Fitr holiday,” a statement from the Waqf organization said, referring to the holiday expected to begin this weekend.

The statement added that the exact terms of the reopening of Islam’s third holiest site would be announced later, AFP reported.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.