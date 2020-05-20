What is the ruling on Zakat Al-Fitr for guests? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s Fatwas

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi Fatwas about Zakat Al-Fitr for guests are explained below.

The Grand Ayatollah Safi:

The guest who has arrived before Maqrib of the Night of Eid-ul-Fitr with host’s consent, and if they say that tonight (the host) has given guest’s bread (food); it is Wajib for the host to pay for guest’s Fitrah, even though the guest is not host’s dependent.

The guest who arrived before Maqrib of the Night of Eid-ul-Fitr without host’s consent, and stays with the host for a while, according to Wajib precaution the host pays for guest’s Fitrah; also if a person is forced to pay for the expenses of someone, must pay (his/her) Fitrah.

The guest who arrives after Maqrib of the Night of Eid-ul-Fitr, it is not Wajib for the host to pay for guest’s Fitrah, even if the guest has been invited before Maqrib and does Iftar in host’s house.

