Who are Shias of Imam Ali (AS)? Imam Baqir’s (AS) answer
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Baqir (AS) who said: Truly, Shias of Imam Ali (AS) are those who generously give and spend because of our (Ahlul Bait (AS)) Welayah and love. And like each other because of our (Ahlul Bait (AS)) friendship. And visit each other for revival of our command. Whenever they get angry, they do not oppress (others); and whenever they are happy, they are not wasteful. They are blessing to their neighbours, and they are peaceful and compromising in societies [1].
[1] Tohaful Oqool, Kalamat Qisar Imam Baqir (AS).
