Sheikh Qassim: unity key to defeat Zionist regime

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Bahrain’s leading Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim said resistance and unity are the key elements to overcome the Zionist regime.

Addressing an international congress on the holy city of Quds (Jerusalem) on Monday evening, Sheikh Qassim said Islamic unity is necessary for the Muslim world victory.

Scattered measures won’t lead to results, he said, stressing the need for abandoning sectarian differences in favor of the Islamic Ummah’s interests.

The senior cleric also criticized those seeking normalization of ties with the Zionist regime of Israel, underlining the continuation of the path of Jihad.

The international congress featuring the holy city of Quds (Jerusalem) is held on Monday and Tuesday via videoconference.

It has been organized ahead of the International Quds Day.

Scholars and political figures from 18 countries deliver speeches at the international event.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been held worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

This year, the International Quds Day falls on Friday, May 22.