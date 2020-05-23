Iraq: Seyyed Al-Safi praised efforts of Karbala health staff in combating Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: A joint delegation from the Health Department of Karbala and the medical city of Imam Hussain (A.S) had the honor to visit the Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine, and met its Senior Official, Seyyed Ahmad Al-Safi, its Secretary General, his deputy, and some members of its board of directors and heads of its departments, in order to provide moral honor after completing the reanimation hall for the treatment of those infected with Coronavirus in the medical city of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala called “Al-Hayat Second Building”, which was implemented by the Holy Shrine and the efforts of the engineering maintenance staff.

The delegation headed by the Director of the Karbala Health Service, Dr. Sabah Al-Musawi, thanked for this effort, which was made in a record time of no more than 15 days, to accomplish this hall that provided health services to citizens within the medical city of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him).



The delegation listened to a word of guidance from His Eminence, the Senior Official of the Holy Shrine, in which he expressed his appreciation for their efforts made at this critical time and they are the first blocking wall in combating the outbreak of Corona virus, in addition to honoring them in recognition of their great efforts.