Photos: Supporters of Palestinian people in Nigerian city of Yola

SHAFAQNA- On the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of the usurping Zionist regime, several supporters of “Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky” in the city of Yola, Nigeria, in support of the oppressed people of Palestine, raised the flag of this country and stated that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine.

