Date :Thursday, May 21st, 2020 | Time : 22:02 |ID: 147086 | Print

Video: IZH programs on day 26 of Ramadan 2020

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The online programs of Islamic Centre of Hamburg (Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg) on day 26 of the Holy Month of Ramadan 1441 –20 May 2020.

These proprams are in German, Persian and Arabic languages.

You might also like
Video: ICEL programs on day 1 of Ramadan 2020
Video: IZH programs on day 19 of Ramadan 2020
Islamic Center of Johannesburg gives Islamic philosophy lessons during Ramadan
Quranic Sessions in Damascus during Ramadan +Photos
Video: ICEL programs on day 6 of Ramadan 2020
Photos: Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine on anniversary of his martyrdom
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *